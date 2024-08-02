Daniel Rosenar is the former leader of the TorchPAC pro-Israel group at New York University whose activism against campus antisemitism was reported on in the New York Post, the New York Sun, and multiple Jewish newspapers as well as the Village Voice. He worked for the Jewish Agency and now serves as co-CEO of a local family business. Daniel is the co-creator and chairman of Minds and hets

To effectively combat anti-Semitism and counteract the actions of our adversaries, a holistic strategy is required. This strategy encompasses coordinated online activism, organized offline efforts, and the cultivation of strong ally ship. While these may seem like distinct initiatives, they are intrinsically connected. Coordinated online activism can unlock the potential for effective offline activism, which, in turn, facilitates the establishment of alliances with other groups that share our values.





Firstly, we must recognize that the battlefield of our time largely exists on social media. The content shared on these platforms informs politicians, influences educators, and shapes cultural norms. However, having an online presence is not sufficient. A significant offline presence, demonstrated through rallies, protests, letter-writing campaigns, and political initiatives, is equally crucial. Such physical manifestations in public spaces send a clear message: real people will not tolerate the rising tide of anti-Semitism and anti-Americanism.

The assumption today is that the vast majority of people are on social media. While the overwhelming majority of people are neither anti-Semitic nor hateful, they are nevertheless influenced by the dominant narratives on these platforms. A small but vocal minority is currently shaping the conversation with their motivated and often hateful rhetoric, which particularly affects younger generations.

Due to the lack of a coordinated response, the voices of those opposing these harmful narratives are being overshadowed.





Secondly, we cannot fight this battle in isolation. It is vital to identify potential allies, distinguishing those who genuinely support us from those who do not. Strength must first be demonstrated internally within our own community. Once we have proven our resilience, we can then seek alliances with others who uphold similar ideals.





New initiatives are emerging to address this challenge. It is incumbent upon those who understand the gravity of this issue to join the fight. These initiatives will provide tools for people from diverse backgrounds and religions to come together and combat negative narratives online through community organizing and grassroots mobilization. As more individuals participate, we can significantly influence the social media discourse.





Frustration and bewilderment are common sentiments among individuals and organizations regarding the difficulty in mobilizing pro-Jewish and allied groups for public demonstrations. For the past fifty years, there has been little necessity for such actions, and thus, the skills required for public activism have not been developed. The idea of altering one’s routine for activism is relatively new. . To expect people to act in ways they have yet to ever act is unrealistic and unfair. Expecting immediate large-scale action without prior experience is unrealistic. Therefore the skills required of altering one’s daily routine must be developed. The idea that one must become confrontational, or one must change their schedule is arguably a new one for the Xers, Millennials, and Gen Zers generation.

The imperative is to create a community of people acting in a coordinated way digitally. This will intern effectively transition people to become activists. Once they are acting consistently for a period of time, then their Minds and their Hearts will become engaged. Once they become activists (online), that will then unlock their potential for acting offline.





The concepts of static friction, kinetic friction, and Newton’s First Law of Motion illustrate that initiating movement requires more effort than maintaining it. Similarly, once individuals start engaging online, they are more likely to take further actions offline.





The Jewish community, being a small minority, must engage in strategic ally ship to defeat adversaries. It’s crucial to identify those who are genuinely interested in a partnership. Efforts to forge friendships should focus on those who are open to collaboration. Acknowledging that groups act in their best interests, we must demonstrate our worth to potential allies. Friendship and ally ship are built on aligned interests; when both parties see mutual benefits, a strong partnership can emerge. If those two things align, then an ally ship is born





To establish meaningful alliances, the following steps are essential: first, build a strong community of supporters; second, demonstrate our power and resolve within this community; and third, showcase this strength to potential allies. Once we have proven our value, these allies will recognize the benefits of collaboration.





Grassroots organizing and promotion are key to creating a coordinated online presence, which will influence the broader conversation observed by Americans on social media. This, in turn, can mobilize millions to participate in offline activism, including rallies, protests, and political actions. Such efforts will pave the way for building strong alliances with aligned communities. The combination of online engagement, offline activism, and strategic ally ship will be crucial for success.



