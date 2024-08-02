The Chairman of the ‏European Jewish Association (EJA), Rabbi Menachem Margolin, is demanding the immediate release of a British rabbi who was arrested in Ireland for performing circumcision.

Rabbi Margolin is calling on the President of Ireland, Michael Higgins, Prime Minister Simon Harris, and the Speaker of the Irish Parliament to intervene for the immediate release of the certified Mohel who was arrested yesterday in Dublin, Ireland, without bail, for performing circumcision.

The certified mohel (professional circumciser), Rabbi Yonathan Avraham, 47 years old, father of 10 children, works legally in England. He has decades of experience, performs circumcisions all over Europe, and is recognized as a leading expert and practitioner of this important rite. In Ireland, though, he was arrested in a raid by the Dublin police on the house where the religious ceremony was performed.

"Circumcision is not a crime but a commandment practiced by the Jewish religion for more than 3000 years,'' said Rabbi Margolin.

''The last time anybody was arrested for performing circumcision was under the Nazis, whose first laws in their blind and irrational hatred of the Jewish people targeted this practice. That the Irish legal system is now second to Nazi Germany is a sad and incongruous indictment.''

''Circumcision has been adopted by other religions and recognized as a practice by the World Health Organization, which recommends in many cases the circumcision of boys. About thirty percent of the men in the world - and not only Jews, are circumcised and live healthy lives,'' notes Rabbi Margolin.

The chairman of the ‏European Jewish Association stated that the arrest sends a clear message that Jews are no longer welcome in Ireland and demands that the Mohel be released even before Shabbat begins on Friday evening.

“The arrest not only infringes the fundamental right of freedom of religion but it also humiliates the parents involved by suggesting that they do not really care for their children. All those parents who circumcised their children, went through the same procedure themselves and of course they would not have done so if it involved "physical or mental harm to the newborn.'' Above all, a mohel such as Rabbi Yonathan goes through many, many years of study and training before even being allowed to practice. We are not barbarians!”

Rabbi Margolin appealed to the Speaker of the Irish Parliament, who at the beginning of the year was hosted by EJA at Auschwitz, to act for the immediate release of the mohel and promote legislation that would prevent such an arrest in the future.

Rabbi Margolin also appealed to the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, whose grandfather served as the Chief Rabbi of Ireland, with a request that he work this morning with the heads of the Irish government for the immediate release of the mohel.