US presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump attacked Senator Chuck Schumer in a speech at a recent rally, accusing him of complicity with Hamas.

"He refused to shake the Prime Minister's hand. Chuck Schumer has become a Palestinian," Trump told the crowd.

"He has become a proud member of Hamas," Trump accused.

"Nancy Pelosi, likewise, has denounced the speech, in shameful terms," he added, referring to the Democrat reactions after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress.