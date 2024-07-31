US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mi) condemned Israel's assassination of Hezbollah's second-highest ranking official, Fuad Shakr, in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut on Tuesday night.

In a post to her Instagram account on the strike near Beirut, Tlaib wrote, "This is exacly what the genocidal maniac Netanyahu and the majority of Israeli officials want. They want a full-blown regional war, and guess what? It will be American dollars funding this expansion of genocidal war. We must stop this madness now. More innocent lives will be killed."

Users on social media noted that Tlaib has not condemned the Majdal Shams massacre in which 12 Druze children were murdered in a Hezbollah rocket attack on Saturday. The massacre, for which Shakr was responsible, was the catalyst for Israel's assassination of him.

The man whose assassination Tlaib condemned was also on the FBI's most wanted list and the US government had placed a $5 million bounty on his head for his role in the 1983 bombing in Beirut that killed 241 American servicemen.

Rep. Tlaib has been a frequent critic of Israel, including in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre of 1,200 Israelis on October 7.

During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before a joint session of Congress last week, Tlaib held up signs that read "war criminal" and "guilty of genocide."