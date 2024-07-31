Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday morning visited the "Arrow" battery, speaking to IDF soldiers about the elimination of Hezbollah's second-in-command, Fuad Shukr.

"You have a very important task - to protect the citizens of the State of Israel, the State of Israel, in very complex circumstances, against aerial threats," Gallant began.

"The aerial defense system in general, in all of its layers, works all day long. As part of this system, the 'Arrow' has proven itself in an extraordinary fashion, throughout the entire war, against launches from Yemen and especially against the events which took place here in April, during which you presented its purpose to the entire State of Israel and the entire Middle East, and that was a very very impressive thing."

Gallant added: "The fact that you are doing what you are doing gives me the confidence to do what we need to do, and what we need to decide."

Later, Gallant discussed the elimination of Shukr in Beirut, saying, "The execution last night in Beirut was focused, quality, and limited. We do not want war, but we are preparing for all options, and as part of this, we need to prepare as necessary - and we will do our work in all of the echelons above you."

credit: אריאל חרמוני, משרד הביטחון

credit: אריאל חרמוני, משרד הביטחון

credit: אריאל חרמוני, משרד הביטחון