A Molotov cocktail was thrown on Tuesday night at the home of David Wertheim, holder of controlling interest in CH12 News.

Sources at CH12 News responded, saying that "a systematic campaign of incitement has been going on for months against CH12 News, and it crossed all the red lines last night."

"Vicious incitement is being directed against prominent figures in the Channel and its holder of controlling interest – David Wertheim. This is leading to a serious and dangerous situation," it was further stated.

In conclusion, the sources added: "We are confident that the responsible parties will take appropriate measures in this matter."

Wertheim is the chairman and holder of controlling interest of The Central Bottling Company (Coca Cola Israel) and a major stockholder of Bank Mizrahi Tefahot.

The Central Company, in which he serves as the chairman and controlling owner, owns the Keshet Broadcasting media group – owner of Channel 12, CH12 News, and the Mako and N12 websites.