Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, chief rabbi of Tzfat and a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, responded Wednesday morning to the eliminations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

"We want to thank the blessed G-d for the elimination of this snake, the head of the snake in Iran," Rabbi Eliyahu began.

Quoting Esther 9:25, Rabbi Eliyahu noted that a similar occurrence happened during the time of Mordechai and Esther, in Iran, which was then called Persia, when "they hanged him (Haman -ed.) and his sons on the gallows."

Rabbi Eliyahu also stressed that Israel is not celebrating the terrorists' deaths, but rather that "the threats have been removed from the nation of Israel."

He added that these eliminations are only the beginning - "in the end, all of the evil will vanish like smoke."