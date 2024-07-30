Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News after a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee about the Force 100 arrests.

"I am leaving a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The Military Advocate General chose not to attend, and during the session, additional details emerged that should concern us all," said Son Har-Melech, noting that during the session, it became apparent that, as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Monday, IDF investigators contacted released terrorists who are already in Gaza to gather information about their time in Israeli prison and to hear if they have complaints about how IDF soldiers treated them.

"We wondered," said Son Har-Melech in reference to the committee discussion, "what interest would those terrorists have to make positive claims regarding the soldiers when they know that every complaint will be investigated, and those soldiers will be arrested and will need to provide answers."

Son Har-Melech added further details on the allegations against those soldiers. She mentions that the committee did not discuss the investigation process, but she wants to highlight and detail one significant issue: "The media echoed, and it's not clear who from the Military Advocate General staff echoed this, that our soldiers are labelled as rapists and abusers. But the real story is that there are smuggled phones by lawyers we allow in." In this context, she notes that "the Military Advocate General approved the shortening of the waiting time for a lawyer at the request of the terrorists."

She stressed that the lawyers are smuggling communication devices and phones to the terrorists, which allows them to communicate with the outside world and even direct terrorist activities: "That terrorist took the phone and hid it in the place where he claims he was assaulted, and the device had to be retrieved, but it is echoed to us as a case of sodomy and rape. It's something entirely different, but the Military Advocate General repeatedly accepts the terrorists' allegations."

Son Har-Melech recalled that "to date there are zero indictments against terrorists, and I do not see her rushing to issue indictments." In her opinion, the legal conduct proves that there is an inexplicable willingness to persecute the soldiers who are devoted to our security and arrest them in such a degrading manner. "We are dealing with a Military Advocate General whose agenda is sick, whose worldviews are distorted. We do not begin to understand the depth and breadth implications of yesterday's event in relation to our soldiers, to the message sent to the world, and to those holding our captives. What do we think this will cause?"

She also mentioned that contrary to what was claimed in the media, the battalions allegedly transferred to Beit Lid to deal with the protesters are battalions of soldiers who left Gaza and were supposed to go to Beit Lid anyway to refresh after their operations in the strip before continuing their activities. Now she fears a severe blow to their motivation due to the events they were exposed to.

When asked if the boundaries of the protest were breached, Son Har-Melech replied: "In the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, the hypocrisy screamed to the heavens. Knesset Member Merav Michaeli, who responded to the inconceivable acts of destruction and public disorder and vandalism with the words 'not pleasant, not terrible,' today speaks of unprecedented rioting, so someone told her 'not pleasant, not terrible...'"

"There is no anarchy, but there is a public awakening to understand how those judicial systems operate. It's either you're with your people or you're alienated from them. There is no in-between."

Son Har-Melech emphasized another aspect: "They forget the context. They were guarding the Nukh'ba terrorists who murdered, raped, beheaded, and dismembered. That's the context, and it must not be confused or given a peaceful and calm image. We will not forget and we will not let anyone forget the context and the overall event."

Regarding the question of whether the Military Advocate General could ignore a complaint placed on her desk, Son Har-Melech responded with a brief question, "Who is the complainant?" and added, "I asked the representative of the Military Advocate General who the complainants are. They talk about complaints being submitted, but who made the complaint? It’s a battalion commander in Jabalia. Understand who we are dealing with. It feels like an unreal moral decline."