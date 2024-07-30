Islamist sympathizers follow faithfully in the footsteps of the Nazis in their approach at menacing, distorting media, and boycotting Jews. Our son Bram, an IDF combat engineer, family, and our family business, The Historic Blue Moon Hotel, have been under siege.

Sunday July 21st my son sent a congratulatory video dedicating a detonation to honor a friend’s new marriage. He in turn posted it publicly where it was hijacked by Islamist supporting trolls. They worked feverishly with a predatory appetite to hunt down our family business and move in for the kill. The very same day I received word from our front desk that our phone, email, and media were blowing up with hateful antisemitic rants: Zionist Filth, Baby Killers, Genociders, expletives, holocaust motifs of gas chambers and lampshades and of course death threats.

As of yesterday, a post showing Bram in action in Gaza has gone viral with over 2M views. Monday July 22nd at home the atmosphere was tense of a DeJa’Vu of a Nazi Boycott. It was especially harmful, since we are working inordinate hours to overcome the inordinate debt left from the eighteen-month pandemic down time.

Tuesday July 23rd, we received an inquiry from a writer from the Guardian, Alice Speri who it turns out incidentally writes for the Intercept, a five-year- radical left-leaning online news outlet, founded in 2014 by muckraking arch antizionist Jew Glenn Greenwald. Wednesday July 24, after a sleepless night I penned a letter to Glenn’s 'defund apartheid Israel' sycophantic ‘journalist.’

Knowing that even if G-d would appear to these two they would not relinquish their anti-Israel bloodlust and would make sure to use my own words to incriminate us; and so, with the understanding that I’m now being followed as the dangerous Abu Bram, father of the man who allegedly blows up mosques and shoots indiscriminately at Arabs, I decided to send a message via Arutz Sheva, so the polemists could receive answers to their questions without supplying them with ammo.

“ I was wondering whether you'd be willing to speak with me about this as well as about your son's decision to join the IDF and deploy to Gaza; your comments on the videos that have been circulating online and attributed to your son Bram Settenbrino, showing someone - him presumably - shooting indiscriminately and blowing up a mosque in Gaza.” - Alice Speri

Regarding shooting indiscriminately and blowing up a mosque in Gaza.

Here is Bram’s statement

“The machine gun fire video in question was suppressive fire in an area cleared of civilians after my team was attacked by Hamas terrorists from that area.

“ The mosque, that was blown up was being used to house armed terrorists and weapons stockpiles” and used as a base to attack IDF soldiers. “

John Spencer, West Point expert on Urban Warfare:

“These IDF practices include calling everyone in a building to alert them of a pending air strike and giving them time to evacuate – a tactic I’ve never seen elsewhere in my decades of experience, as it also notifies the enemy of the attack – and sometimes even dropping small munitions on top of a building to provide additional warning. They have been conducting multiple weeks of requests that civilians evacuate certain parts of Gaza using multi-media broadcasts, texts and flyer drops.”

There has been a concerted effort to harass and menace our staff and family and bring our small 22-room family owned and operated hotel and community service to a halt, in an act of revenge against our son Bram.

hate mail 1 courtesy

Ironically, Bram’s most distinguished feature is his kindness; he is a noble young spiritual man of valor, an Eagle Scout, well-versed, altruistic with a special reserve of love for the elderly, handicapped and animals. Prior to his service he was a full-time search and rescue volunteer where he saved lives regardless of religion, color, or orientation.

Bram is also a descendant of Rabbi Pesach Turkenich an artist and author of spiritual works, who was buried alive with his wife and four sons in a massacre akin to October 7th, on a landmass soaked with Jewish blood; a continent where Jews were brought as slaves, treated as chattel, and are still imperiled.

Bram has an acute personal knowledge of the fragility of Jewish life of diaspora Jews. He is at the helm of a new generation bearing the scourge of antisemitism, contending with the resurgence of societies quick to adapt to driving Jews onto the macabre path of marginalization, demoralization, disenfranchisement. The harshness of the world at large has encouraged and fortified Bram’s will and devotion to preserve Jewish continuity, even at the price of leaving his loving home, delaying his education in order to serve, defend, hold safe and protect his people.

hate mail Courtesy

Bram was reared in a culture and family business that sanctifies life, creates beauty, and has a history of service to all. Our home always has a seat for the lonely and handicapped. Our small 22 room family-run hotel has conducted community service gratis, well beyond the capacity of a for-profit business and at great personal expense of time and resources, for those who are most marginalized by society: offering a space to a displaced and impoverished congregation for seven and a half years, food distribution for the homeless, work force training for inner city youth and the formerly incarcerated.

It is a sanctuary that seeks to offer the healing, comfort, and joy that being enveloped in art and history brings to those in need and lives nobly spent.

Unfortunately, for our efforts for the greater good we have been targeted by HAMAS supporters. A great hue and cry of antisemitic , hateful, dangerous and inciting rhetoric have been raised against our family and business due to our son’s deployment overseas in the great global war on Terror, where he served in the Israeli Army as an Engineering Officer, to destroy Hamas terrorist infrastructure – (places where weapons were stored or with subterranean tunnels). Engineering corps do not engage in battle unless confronted by terrorists trying to kill them.

The terrorism in Gaza is perpetrated by Hamas, which translates in the Hebrew, a language similar to Arabic, as violence, a fitting one-word description for the terrorists who perpetrated a satanic pogrom on October 7th. It is Hamas that rules Gaza and indoctrinates their children on how to kill Jews individually and collectively, with a greater fervor than the Nazi youth programs. Hamas is on the United States terrorists list and a deadly organization that terrorizes its own people. As such Israel is a country which is keeping the world safe for democracy, which includes the rights of Women, Children, and Gays.

We here at the Historic Blue Moon Hotel despise war, and all its horrors. But slandering and orchestrating a concerted attack against a family business and an organization dedicated to the preservation of Art, History, Design and New York Culture due to one of its employees having physically endangered his life in order to save life and banish terror is in the very least a sick joke and at worst an open expression of support for terror.

Our family is receiving menacing death threats; our inbox is being flooded with hate for “Zionist Filth,” we are being pursued due to Brams’s IDF service. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we have almost insurmountable debt and cannot carry this burden. We ask any and all organizations and capable people to help us secure our family and business.