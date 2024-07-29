In light of Turkish President Erdogan's recent threats to invade Israel and further dangerous rhetoric, Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed diplomats in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to urgently engage with all NATO members, calling for the condemnation of Turkey and demanding its expulsion from the regional alliance.

FM Katz emphasized that Turkey has flagrantly violated NATO's core principles by threatening to invade a democratic Western country without provocation. He also noted that Turkey's actions contradict the North Atlantic Treaty to which Turkey is a signatory, stating that "the parties are determined to safeguard the freedom, common heritage, and civilization of their peoples, founded on the principles of democracy, individual liberty, and the rule of law."

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said: "Erdogan is following in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatening to attack Israel. He should remember what happened there and how it ended."

"Turkey, which hosts the Hamas headquarters responsible for terrorist attacks against Israel, has become a member of the Iranian axis of evil, alongside Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis in Yemen.

"I call on all NATO members to immediately expel Turkey. Turkey has no place in NATO. The United States and the Western world must denounce Erdogan and halt his destructive activities," Katz said.