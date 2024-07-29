The Prime Minister's Office released a statement on Monday evening rejected the accusations of the Hamas terrorist organization that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dragging his feet on reaching a ceasefire.

"The Hamas leadership is preventing an agreement," the PMO stated.

"Israel neither changed, nor added any condition to, the outline. On the contrary, as of now it is Hamas which has demanded 29 changes and has not responded to the original outline.

"Israel stands on its principles according to the original outline: Maximizing the number of living hostages, Israeli control over the Philadelphi Corridor and preventing the passage of terrorists, weapons and ammunition to the northern Gaza Strip," the PMO statement concluded.