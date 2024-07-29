The family of fallen IDF soldier Oron Shaul, who was killed during 2014's Operation Protective Edge and his body kidnapped by Hamas, is marking ten years since his death and abduction.

Over the course of the past decade, the Shaul family has fought, mostly on its own, to have his body brought back to Israel for burial. Until October 7, their request was personal, with little support from the Israeli public.

Now, as Israel negotiates for the release of hostages kidnapped on October 7, Zehava, Shaul's mother, who is sick with cancer, presents her last request: That Israel bring Oron's body back to home, so that she may say a final farewell before her own death.

"In my opinion, I won't see him at all, until my dying day," she said. "I don't want to speak about my illness, but it is not easy. It's really not easy. And I am always hoping that Oron will return already, so that I can see him, before I bid farewell to the country. I also want to embrace my grandchildren, who I do not yet have. ... After I have both of those, I can breathe."

Shaul's father, Herzl Shaul, predeceased his wife, passing away from cancer in September 2016, just two years after his son's death. "After Herzl understood ... he ate himself up from inside, got cancer, and passed away," she said.

Herzl was initially convinced that his son had died, but later understood that he would not see the proof he wished to see. He believed until his death that his son would be repatriated to Israel and would be found alive.

After Herzl's death, the Shaul family filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court, demanding to see proof of Oron's death.