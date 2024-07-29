Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited Majdal Shams on Monday and paid condolences to the families of the children murdered in the Hezbollah rocket attack on Saturday.

Gallant told the families: "To me, a Jewish child who was murdered in the Gaza envelope on October 7th and a Druze child who was murdered in the Golan Heights are the same, they are our children, they have the right to live here.

"For years we've only been talking about a shared fate, I want a shared life, so we can work together, educate together, and play soccer like the children who played on the team in Kiryat Shmona. I came to tell you that we stand beside you, with you, as families first of all, and as part of the people of Israel, and as a proud Druze community - all together," he added.

Regarding the expected Israeli retaliation, he stated: "We will do everything to restore security and to allow life to continue as it should. Hezbollah will pay the price for this, we'll let our actions speak.

"I came to tell you that we, all of us - the defense establishment and the government send condolences, on my own behalf and on behalf of the entire defense establishment - soldiers and commanders who are busy with their tasks. The need for a shared life and not just a shared fate is what's at hand, a good and shared life for the future, for those who are alive, they deserve it, both for you and for us as well, for everyone, everyone who lives in this country."