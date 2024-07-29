It is Prime Minister Netanyahu that I am not worried about — whether he will continue to stand up for Israel and America on the world stage. I am very concerned as to whether the enemies of Israel and America will drown out the cheers for his superb speech.

Prime Minister Netanyahu declared "No" to President Biden and the 143 other nations pushing for a "final" two-state solution" that would create a "Palestinian"-Arab state with the PLO in charge. PM Netanyahu also stated: "The only solution is Israel's sovereignty."

Why is it that the Jewish people in America — victims of hatred in every generation — feel short-changed, and feel they should be grateful for whatever favors we’ve been granted?

Will American Jews finally make a break from the past and make demands to end the threat we face from the Biden administration that is determined to push Israel into the sea? Not since the founding of Israel has this been the case in America.

How dare we continue to speak for our love for America and Israel today as immigrants who left our oppressive homelands for the new world might once again live in fear in America, and still not make demands?

However, this time we must stand firm: all of the American Jewish organizations must create a firestorm to defend Israel as if it was her last day on earth! If not, we must consider ending their funding and fund those who will carry out this mission.

There is no turning back. If we are to survive the current worldwide onslaught against the Jewish people, American Jews must reject the mindset of compliance that made us victims of hate in every generation. The time has come to demand for ourselves what every other American has taken for granted since the birth of our nation.

As American citizens, we are offered redress for our grievances pursuant to the first amendment of the US Constitution that the Boston tea party demonstrators were denied.

Martin Luther King Jr. accomplished his goal without firing a single shot; Gandhi did the same.

We cannot wait until President Trump regains the Presidency, our only hope is Prime Minister Netanyahu who has taken the lead in the final battle against those who would bring darkness to the world. He alone is holding them off until Trump once again becomes president.

American Christians and Jews can never retreat, for Never Again Is NOW, not only for Israel, but for America and the free world. We are all under a final exodus decree.

Why are all of our leaders not telling us this? Because they have been looking for Moses in all the wrong places.

Three years ago, I made the case that America and Israel are an Army of One. I am baffled, why haven't the greatest of our scholars, rabbis, pastors and political leaders come to this conclusion?

Here were my exact words from 3 years ago:

“Most importantly, we do not abandon our allies, especially Israel, with whom we have a shared destiny, as we are both nations bound by a Sacred Covenant and Constitutional mandate; those being the lifeblood of Liberty’s decrees. We must never abandon Israel. Israel is Family.

Where do we see proof of this Sacred Covenant as the very foundation of our laws? Look up as you approach the East Pediment of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.. There, holding two tablets — the Ten Commandments — is Moses seated front and center among statues of the world’s top law givers

Then, if that is not enough proof as you enter the Supreme Court, you pass through two huge oak doors, upon which are two stone tablets and Roman Numerals i - x.

This reveals the seed that gave rise to our rule of law to which we pledge our allegiance, seeking to do G-d's work in the world, our holy quest, the triumph over tyranny.

Our relationship with the Ten Commandments, from which all of our founding laws are based, is unequivocally cemented within our judicial system. It is so crystal clear that our Founding Fathers framed our Constitution on the laws of equity, morality, humanity and the very ideals upon which our free Republic stands: One nation under G-d's rule of all of our laws — secular and religious — that keep the lamp of liberty lit in this world."

That light, the light upon all nations that G-d bestowed on Israel, has been spreading throughout the world by America for more than 248 years. It is her triumph over tyranny's evil edicts in both world wars that continue to give hope to those that have been benighted by the most treacherous contenders of evil since the history of humankind and the worst among us who can seek redemption as we continue to repair the world.

Most importantly, it is the foundation of Western Civilization that was built on one Decree that has brought forth G-d's light from darkness to spread throughout the world. ‘Thou shalt have no other gods before me', from the Ten Commandments found in the Hebrew Bible, Exodus 20:3, the G-d of Abraham.

It is this alone that makes the United States of America exceptional among the nations of the world and defines our just purpose and noble cause — to rid the world of those who are determined to extinguish G-d’s Light of Love, Compassion and Mercy, by releasing tyrannies deadly venom into the hearts of humankind as we prepare for Hashem to come to end humanity's endless suffering