The Lebanese Al Akhbar newspaper, which is affiliated with the Hamas terror group, on Monday morning reported that Israel's amended proposal for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal includes four new, central demands:

1. not allowing armed residents of northern Gaza to return home, and inspection of those who do return to northern Gaza;

2. the IDF continues to secure the Philadelphi Corridor;

3. guarantees will be provided which will allow Israel to renew the fighting after the first stage of the deal, if the sides do not reach the agreements necessary to proceed to the second stage;

4. Israel will receive, ahead of time, a list of the names of the living hostages to be released in the deal.

In fact, only the demand for guarantees is new: Israel has repeatedly said that it will not allow terrorists to return to northern Gaza, and that Israel must maintain control of the Philadelphi Corridor, and this is not the first time Israel has demanded a list of living hostages to be released in a potential deal.

The report, brought by Israel Hayom, noted that the Arab paper's sources said the Israeli delegation is discussing the possibility of withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor, on condition that sensors and a surveillance system be set up quickly, and that there be surveillance all along the entire border between Gaza and Egypt.

An Egyptian official quoted by Al Akhbar said that Egypt has requested a gradual withdrawal. In addition, the Israeli delegation in Rome proposed the creation of an international system which would prevent terrorists from returning to northern Gaza.

According to the sources, Israel has also demanded to rearrange its forces within Gaza, to allow them to quickly reach any location, in case of an unexpected event.

Sources also said that the Egyptian and Qatari negotiators were aware of what Israel would request during the Rome meeting. According to the report, based on this, they told the US prior to the meeting that the result will be no different than that of previous meetings, and that it is likely that Hamas will not accept the amended Israeli proposal.