Yesterday, the police arrested a 38-year-old Jewish resident of Lod who is suspected of breaking into an IDF base in the Beit Shemesh area, while wearing an army uniform and pretending to be a reservist, stealing weapons, and causing damage to military vehicles.

Investigations show that the suspect's motive is unclear and he is maintaining his right to remain silent. His arrest was extended by four days.

Jerusalem Magistrate's Court judge, Muhammad Haj-Yahia, decided to extend the suspect's detention and wrote that "Yesterday at 6:30 p.m. the defendant impersonated an IDF reservist and stole a weapon from a military base, while causing damage to military property at that base. This is a serious act, especially in light of the fact that the IDF is on high alert and the country is at war, I will add that the respondent maintains the right to remain silent."

The police are trying to understand how the suspect, who was carrying a large amount of money, managed to enter the base, steal and destroy the vehicles. They are also investigating the source of the money.

About six months ago, Shai Kabasa, a resident of Kiryat Gat, was accused of stealing weapons, while working as a contractor in the Gaza Division. The indictment claims that he stole, among others, a tank bullet, a mortar bomb and flare bombs.