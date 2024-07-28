קדיש בהלוויתו של סמל יונתן אהרן גרינבלט ז"ל בתיה שרעבי/TPS

Hundreds turned out on Sunday for the funeral of Staff Sergeant Yonatan Aharon Greenblatt at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetary in Jerusalem.

Staff Sergeant Greenblatt was declared dead overnight, a week after being severely wounded by an anti-tank weapon in a battle in Rafah.

Greenblatt's grandfather, Rabbi Motti, eulogized him: "I asked him how come the military didn't send him home when his other grandfather passed away? He answered: 'If I would have asked they wouldn't have let me go back.' We will continue to be a happy family, united. I will be difficult without you, but you'll help us from above."

His brother Yinon bid farewell in tears: "I love you. You are a good and heroic brother. I grieve for you, my brother Yonatan, I love you."

Yonatan's uncle, Aviad lamented: "How have the mighty fallen? Yoni, my beloved nephew, we prayed so much for you. For months now we have been praying for you and the heroic soldiers. Yoni, our heroic boy. A child of the home. A humble child. You became a man like a cedar. From our child, you became a hero of Israel. You went into Rafah and you went back and forth until you were wounded. So many prayers and Psalms. We prayed for a miracle. A loveable lad who only just began to spread his wings. Happier days will come. Our family will still celebrate."

Lt. Col. David Mordechai Ron eulogized Greenblatt on behalf of the IDF. "Yonatan, you enlisted and fought alongside your peers against a vicious enemy. You were a smiley and pleasant person with a big heart. Your peers saw you as the heart of the platoon. To your friends, you were a confidant and a true friend. You were a great soldier and you always volunteered to help. On Saturday, July 20th, you were severely hurt by an enemy missile. Unfortunately yesterday, you died from your wounds. We will fight Hamas until it is defeated. Your figure will always be before our eyes. We will continue to work until victory until the hostages return. Dear Greenblatt family, be proud of Yonatan, of his bravery. Yonatan, thank you for being part of us, we will miss you."