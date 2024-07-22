The IDF Monday morning called on Gazan civilians to temporarily evacuate from specific areas of Khan Yunis. According to the IDF, this was carried out due to intelligence indicating that terrorists were operating and firing rockets in these areas, as well as efforts by Hamas to reassemble its forces there. Following this, the IDF began combined operational activity above and below ground in the area.

As part of the operational activity, IDF aircraft and tanks struck and eliminated terrorists in the area.

Since this morning, the IAF and IDF artillery forces have struck more than 30 terror infrastructure sites in Khan Yunis, including in the area from which a projectile was launched toward Nirim in southern Israel earlier today.

Additionally, the IAF struck a weapons storage facility, observation posts, terror tunnel shafts, and structures used by the Hamas terrorist organization.