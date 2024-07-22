Israel Police arrested two residents of Kafr Ka'abiyye in northern Israel on suspicion of involvement in a shooting last week, Maariv reported.

The shooting, targeting a vehicle in the village, left one person lightly injured and a second moderately injured.

During the police operation, forces descended on a residential home near the scene of the shooting, where it was suspected that the shooters were hiding. During the raid, a Glock pistol was found, along with magazines and ammunition. The suspects were arrested.

A vehicle, suspected as having been used by the suspects during the shooting, was also confiscated.

In accordance with a police request, the suspects' arrest has been extended until Tuesday.