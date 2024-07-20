Seventeen people were rescued Saturday from a boat that encountered distress and overturned in the Sea of Galilee, off the coast of Kfar Nahum.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics transferred them to the shore with minor injuries, with the assistance of an Israel Police boat, fully conscious.

MDA ambulance boat paramedic Shalom Ben David, and operators Tomer Gera and Ido Granot said: "We received a call about a boat that overturned in the Sea of Galilee, about a kilometer from the shore. We immediately began to sail to the scene. When we arrived, we saw 17 people, including adults, children, and infants in the water needing assistance to get out."

"We brought them onto the ambulance boat with the help of the police boat and transferred them to the shore. They were all fully conscious. We conducted medical assessments and they did not require further medical treatment at the hospital."

This is the second incident in recent days of a rescue in the middle of the Sea of Galilee. On Thursday, a boat overturned and marine police teams who arrived identified seven family members holding onto a buoy, which fortunately was on the boat, preventing them from being scattered, while the boat they were on sank.