Elizabeth Pipko, spokeswoman of the Republican National Committee, spoke to Arutz Sheva – Israel National News while in the process of summing up the party’s big convention.

Pipko says that former President Donald Trump is "doing okay" after the assassination attempt.

"He's doing well. He's excited to be here, excited to be alive, of course. He said it himself the other day. He's not supposed to be here, right? He was basically saved by G-d. I certainly believe that. It was a very close call and I don't think anyone has ever prepared for something like that. I certainly was not prepared to witness that and I'm still kind of very shaken up, but I think he's doing well. I think he's mostly saddened by the fact that our country is at this low point. The fact that we did actually lose a life at that rally as well on Saturday and the fact that we had to get to this breaking point in our country, but I know he's hopeful to unite the party and unite the country moving forward going into the election.”

Pipko adds that she does not want to look at the assassination very politically “because it is so traumatic, truly and so unprecedented, but I will say this is a man who stood up after being shot at. This is a man who stood up and raised his fist while his face was bleeding and let the world know that he was okay and that this country would be okay. If I was on the fence about voting for him, this would have my mind made up after that. So, I would hope that it would help, but that is certainly not where any of our minds are right now.”

The Israeli hostages in Gaza were mentioned many times throughout the convention, including holding a prayer for the hostages, and parents of a hostage speaking. Pipko believes that the pro-Israel agenda is “the correct way forward. It's been a vital part of American foreign policy and diplomacy for many years, and we are sticking to that. Israel is our ally. One of our closest allies. The only democracy in the Middle East and just as Donald Trump stood by Israel in his first term, he will continue to do the exact same thing when he's back in the White House, not only because it's helpful to Israel but because a strong relationship with Israel is helpful to the United States of America.”

In comparison to the inner conflicts seen at the Democratic party, Pipko believes that “unity between the candidates is authentic. It is real. Everyone's united. It's as authentic as it can be for politicians. These are people that went up against Donald Trump, knowing there wasn't a very large chance of taking him down. They lost fair and square and they're fine with that. This is the choice of the American people. I think we all agree that what the American people want is what they should get. They (Republicans) overwhelmingly chose Donald Trump again. I have no surprise with that. I knew that was going to happen. I believe that the American people will elect him again in November, but yes our party is more than unified. I hope that the country can come together just like us this week and become unified after the events of Saturday with the assassination attempt and after just many, many years of a fractured, a very politically divided country, that I think we're all kind of sick of and ready to move on from.”

On a possible improvement in the relationship between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pipko says that, “Donald Trump will decide on meeting him of course, but he has worked with plenty of people and will continue to do so when the time is right. The minute that he gets into the White House, his priority is the safety of the American people and the protection of this nation and that means having a good relationship with Bibi Netanyahu. So, I'm sure he will continue that relationship with him, with any allies and any adversaries that he needs to have a good relationship with in order to keep America and Americans safe.”