Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has threatened to attack Israeli communities which have not yet been hit by rocket fire, if Israel continues "attacking civilians in Lebanon."

Thus far, Israel has carried out targeted attacks on Hezbollah officials in Lebanon, without escalating the tensions to an outright war which would significantly impact the lives of Lebanese civilians.

In a Wednesday morning statement, Nasrallah said, "Our response last night, with the missiles on Kiryat Shmona and other towns, shows our equation. We want to add: If you continue attacking civilians, the resistance will attack towns which have not been attacked until now."

Nasrallah added: "We hear the destruction of the Third Temple. Israel is not able, for the first time in its history, to achieve its goals, and it is using indiscriminate killing to justify the situation it finds itself in now."

"The Houthis have turned the Eilat port into a port which is going bankrupt. No ship sails there. The cost of living in Israel and the collapsing Israeli economy show the fruits of our pressure."

"The threat of war has not scared us for ten months now," Nasrallah stressed.