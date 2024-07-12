Former US President Donald Trump on Friday called on current President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test, and offered to go along with him and take one as well.

“Joe should immediately take a Cognitive Test, and I will go with him, and take one also. For the first time we'll be a team, and do it for the good of the Country....And from now on, all Presidential candidates should be mandated to take a Cognitive Test and Aptitude Test, regardless of their age!!!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s post follows a gaffe by Biden on Thursday, when the President accidentally said his vice president was Trump in his press conference in Washington.

Biden had been asked during his press conference whether Vice President Kamala Harris could beat Trump in a general election and replied, "Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I thought she was not qualified to be president, so let's start there.”

Trump later mocked Biden’s gaffe in a post on Truth Social.

“Crooked Joe begins his ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference with, ‘I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president,” Trump posted.

“Great job, Joe!” he added.

Biden responded to Trump in a post on social media platform X, writing, “By the way: Yes, I know the difference. One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon.”

The gaffe was Biden’s second of the day, and came shortly after the President mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin” when introducing him at the NATO summit.

Both incidents came at a time when Biden faces growing scrutiny and calls on him to withdraw from the presidential race. Despite the two gaffes, Biden stressed on Thursday that he plans to remain in the race.

