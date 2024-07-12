US President Joe Biden made his second gaffe of the day on Thursday evening, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as "Vice President Trump" during a press conference in Washington.

Biden was asked whether the Vice President could beat Trump in a general election.

"Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I thought she was not qualified to be president, so let's start there," Biden replied.

The President did not correct himself like he did earlier in the day when he mistakenly called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "President Putin."

Asked about Harris and whether she's qualified to take over as President, Biden described her as a "first-rate person."

"First of all, the way she’s handled the issue of freedom of women’s bodies, to have control over their bodies. Secondly, her ability to handle almost any issue on the board, this was a hell of a prosecutor, a first-rate person, and in the Senate, she was really good," he said.

"I wouldn’t have picked her unless I thought she was qualified to be president. From the very beginning, I made no bones about that. She is qualified to be president. That’s why I picked her," he added.

Nevertheless, Biden stressed that he plans to remain in the race despite calls on him to withdraw following his poor showing at the debate against Trump. He said that he is in to complete the job he started.

Biden denied reports that he goes to bed early and limits his schedule. Last week, sources told NBC News that Biden suggested to Democratic governors that he may limit evening events after 8:00 p.m. so he can get more sleep.

"That’s not true," Biden said on Thursday, adding, "Look, what I said was, instead of my every day starting at 7 and going to bed at midnight, it’d be smarter for me to pace myself a little more."

Biden also called the debate "a mistake" and said his schedule has been "full-bore" since the debate.

Asked about whether his travel next week will impact his decision to stay in the race, Biden stressed, "I’m determined on running."

"I’m going out in the areas where you think we can win, where we can persuade people to move our way," Biden added.

Asked about whether he should take another neurological exam, Biden replied, "I’ve taken three significant and intense neurological exams ... as recently as February, and they say I’m in good shape."

He defended his neurological health, saying the decisions he makes every day are evidence that he's healthy. "I’m tested every single day on my neurological capacity. Decisions I make every day."

Biden has faced calls to withdraw from the race since his poor showing at the debate against Trump. On Thursday, Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) became the 11th House Democrat to publicly call on US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race, saying in a statement that it is “time to pass the torch”.

Sen. Peter Welch (VT) is the only Democratic senator to make the same call, having done so on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Axios reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is privately signaling to donors that he's open to a Democratic presidential ticket that isn't led by Biden.

Schumer later issued a statement in which he said, "As I have made clear repeatedly, publicly and privately, I support President Biden and remain committed to ensuring Donald Trump is defeated in November."