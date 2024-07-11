Terrorists threw three firebombs on Wednesday evening towards the vehicle of a woman who was driving with her seven children near the community of Ateret, located in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council.

"My wife and seven children were returning home this evening at 6:30 p.m., when, during the trip as they passed Ateret and before Bir Zeit, suddenly they saw a fire on the road, the fire of an arson that we have seen regularly on the roads," the woman’s husband told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

"They saw four terrorists approaching them and throwing three firebombs, one of which hit the door near the middle seat, right in the window frame. If it had hit the window, it would have set the children on fire, they tried to murder them."

"My wife continued driving until she reached a safe area, stopped and reported the incident. The situation is complicated, we feel like sitting ducks, but we will not surrender, we will continue traveling through the roads and the endless expanses of the Holy Land and the people of Israel will join us," added the husband and father.