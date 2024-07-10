A ten-part video series detailing the history of the land of Israel since Biblical times has been circulating online recently.

The video series, "The History of Israel," was published by Israeli teacher Dani Buller, the host of the Ask Dani podcast, and provides a historical perspective on "the connection of the people of Israel to the land of Israel and the Muslim-Arab war against the State of Israel."

Dr. Shmuel Katz, one of the founders of StandWithUs, praised the video series and said, "In these challenging days of rampant misinformation and deception, that hurts Jews and non-the Jews alike, every one of us must take a part in sharing valuable truthful information with the public at large, which will also help to expose malicious selfish operatives."

"Luckily, a lot of this information is readily available, and we can use it broadly to alert the uninformed to protect themselves from people with bad intentions.

"Sharing [these] short videos will help you inform all your contacts about the truth. We never know who is the person that will help protect our freedom from evil. Therefore, we must share relevant information with all our contacts," Dr. Katz said.

