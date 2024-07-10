Nefesh B’Nefesh, in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA, is preparing to welcome a significant influx of Olim from the US and Canada during the upcoming summer months. The 2,000 Olim are set to arrive on 14 summer Aliyah group flights from June through September, with 60 newcomers touching down at Ben Gurion airport this past Tuesday.

In addition to the expected wave of new OIim this coming summer, nearly 1,800 North Americans have made Aliyah since October 7th. Nefesh B’Nefesh has also noticed a substantial increase in requests to open Aliyah files since the onset of the war, with approximately 10,300 requests received – an astounding 76% increase compared to the same period last year. This surge reflects the growing interest in Aliyah, driven primarily by Zionist ideals and expressions of solidarity with the Jewish State, with 47% of applicants citing this as their main motivation. Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration is closely monitoring this data, with Minister of Aliyah and Integration, MK Ofir Sofer leading discussions to ensure effective preparation for the integration of these Olim.

On board Tuesday’s Aliyah group flight, which departed from New York, were 60 Olim from 10 different states and provinces across the US and Canada, ranging in age from a 2-month-old infant to a 79-year-old senior. The Olim plan to establish their new homes in various cities throughout Israel, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Holon, Kfar Tavor, Harish, Ra’anana, Modi’in, Ramat Beit Shemesh, and more. They were accompanied by dedicated representatives who would help guide them throughout their journey.

The new Olim arrive in Israel Nefesh B'Nefesh

These new Olim will also receive a range of benefits created and worked on by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration under Minister Sofer’s policies. These benefits include rent assistance in national priority areas, community support, enhanced Hebrew language studies both in person and online, significant discounts on purchase taxes, and more.

During the remainder of the summer, Olim from New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Connecticut, Arizona, California, Nevada, Missouri, Florida, and Georgia are expected to make their way to Israel. This diverse group will include medical professionals, Lone Soldiers, National Service volunteers, young professionals, and numerous young families.

A family of new Olim Nefesh B'Nefesh

“We warmly welcome the many Olim who have decided to make Aliyah at this time,” said Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer. “This is a choice of Jews from around the world, and especially from the US, to move to Israel as part of the greater Jewish story. We have worked extensively, over the last year, on numerous important programs which will assist Olim better integrate into Israel and plan to continue to make the Aliyah process as accessible as possible and enable many more Jews to come to the State of Israel.”

“We eagerly anticipate welcoming hundreds of new Olim who, in the face of the current uncertainty, are arriving with unwavering determination to fulfill their dreams of making Israel their home,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “It is inspiring to see so many impassioned Olim embark on this exciting new chapter in their lives, and we are ever present to provide unwavering support and guidance to ensure their smooth integration into Israeli society."

Two Olot with their new Israeli passports Nefesh B'Nefesh

“Thousands of families of Olim have made Aliyah since October 7th. These newcomers are symbols of hope and the future, the promise of growth and prosperity,” said Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, Maj-Gen (res.) Doron Almog. “Together with them, we will build a stronger and more powerful State of Israel. Every new flight of Olim arriving in Israel, continues to build the vision of the ingathering of exiles, adding new strength to the State of Israel, 'the one and only miracle.' The families and young Olim who are arriving today in the midst of the war are a living example of unconditional love for the State of Israel. We embrace and welcome them with excitement and love.”

KKL Chairwoman, Ifat Ovadia Luski added: "Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael works extensively to strengthen the bond between the State of Israel and the Jewish Diaspora. We are proud to play a central part in the integration of Olim, especially those moving to the Negev and Galilee, and we will assist them as much as possible. I take this opportunity to thank our partners at Nefesh B'Nefesh, the Jewish Agency for Israel, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, and JNF-USA for their collaboration in this important work that will strengthen all areas of the State of Israel. I wish the Olim a positive and successful integration and smooth acclimation."