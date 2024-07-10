The Republican National Committee (RNC) published its updated platform ahead of the party convention in Milwaukee, aligning itself with the policies of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The platform stresses support for Israel and highlights Trump’s vision of bringing the Iron Dome missile defense system to the US. It also vows to deport Hamas supporters from the US, something Trump has publicly declared he would do if elected.

One of the points on the platform says, "Prevent World War Three, restore peace in Europe and in the Middle East, and build a great Iron Dome missile defense shield over our entire country – all made in America."

"We will invest in cutting-edge research and advanced technologies, including an Iron Dome Missile Defense Shield, support our Troops with higher pay, and get woke Leftwing Democrats fired as soon as possible," the platform reads.

"Republicans will strengthen Alliances by ensuring that our Allies must meet their obligations to invest in our Common Defense and by restoring Peace to Europe. We will stand with Israel, and seek peace in the Middle East. We will rebuild our Alliance Network in the Region to ensure a future of Peace, Stability, and Prosperity," it says.

Another bullet point says, "Deport pro-Hamas radicals and make our college campuses safe and patriotic again."

Elaborating on that point, the platform says, "Republicans condemn antisemitism, and support revoking Visas of Foreign Nationals who support terrorism and jihadism. We will hold accountable those who perpetrate violence against Jewish people."