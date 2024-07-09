Is attacking synagogues, calling for the genocide of Jews, and calling for the destruction of the United States of America the sign of a person who has their priorities straight? US Vice President Kamala Harris seems to think so.

In an interview with The Nation that was published on Monday, Harris had words of praise for the protest movement that has created a historic outbreak of antisemitism throughout the country since October 7.

According to Harris, the protesters "are showing exactly what the human emotion should be, as a response to Gaza.”

This is an outrageous statement coming from the Vice President of the greatest nation on Earth. The anti-Israel protests began as soon as antisemites learned of the genocidal massacre Hamas committed on October 7, before the victims’ blood had dried and before Israel had begun to retaliate.

Does Harris think that the Democratic Socialists of America rally in New York on October 8 celebrating the worst massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust shows “exactly what the human emotion should be?”

These antisemitic hatefests almost always feature calls for violence and genocide, from “Globalize the Intifada,” a call for violence and murder against Jews across the globe, to “From the River to the Sea,” a call for the annihilation of the State of Israel and its Jewish population.

Who can forget the calls at the anti-Israel encampments at Columbia University for “10,000” October 7s. The natural response to the horrors of war seems to be to call for the murder of 12 million people, at least in Kamala Harris’ bizarre world.

From the start, anti-Israel activists have been tearing down and defacing posters of the innocent hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, even the posters of innocent children like the infant Kfir Bibas. These are the people the American Vice President says are showing “exactly what the human emotion should be,” people who are incapable of empathy for kidnapped Jewish babies, people who are driven into a rage by the very suggestion that anyone should care about what happens to Kfir Bibas or any of the other 120 remaining hostages.

Another demonstration in New York last month protested the existence of an exhibit on the massacre at the Nova music festival and the hundreds of people who were butchered there, because to these people, Jews have it coming whenever they are murdered just for being Jews.

The activists Harris praised have resorted to intimidation and violence. The same day as the protest against the Nova festival exhibit, a mob of anti-Israel goons took over a Manhattan subway car and demanded that all Zionists get out. A synagogue in Los Angeles was targeted in a pogrom last month that saw anti-Israel activists physically assault Jews and march through the neighborhood looking for Jewish businesses to target.

Their hatred is not limited to Jews and Israel Last week, a group of 100 anti-Israel activists gathered in Manhattan on July 4 and marked America’s Independence Day by burning American flags. This was hardly an isolated incident. American flags have been burned at multiple anti-Israel demonstrations, and anti-Israel activists in Michigan chanted “Death to America” in addition to “Death to Israel.”

These are the people Harris chose to praise, to state that their emotional reaction was an example for the entire nation to follow.

Hate, anger, a complete lack of empathy, extreme narcissism, and utter joy at the suffering and death of Jews are the emotions Harris chose to praise. Is the American Vice President echoing Emperor Palpatine from Star Wars, who said “let the hate flow throw you” as he attempted to seduce Luke Skywalker to the Dark Side?

Harris did add in the interview that “there are things some of the protesters are saying that I absolutely reject, so I don’t mean to wholesale endorse their points.” But she still praised some of the most evil people in America. And still she said, “I understand the emotion behind it.”

Could anyone imagine a movement in the West that responded to the firebombing of Dresden by openly supporting the Nazis, calling for the destruction of the US and Britain, and calling on the Nazis to build more gas chambers? Could anyone imagine a movement that responded to the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by supporting the war machine of Imperial Japan, calling on Japan to destroy the US, and calling on Japan to escalate its genocidal war crimes across China and eastern Asia? In what universe would Harry Truman, who was Vice President to the old and ailing Franklin Roosevelt and then became President when Roosevelt died in office, say that he understands such emotions and holds such traitors up as role models?

With these remarks, Kamala Harris has brought shame and dishonor to her office and the country she is supposed to serve by praising people who represent true evil, people who want to see Hamas finish the job Hitler started and even destroy the nation in which she has risen to be just a heartbeat away from becoming the most powerful person in the world.

It is truly frightening that the Vice President of the United States does not seem to know the difference between right and wrong. How’s that for an appropriate emotional response?