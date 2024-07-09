A new survey published this evening by i24NEWS examined the current level of support for the current coalition and the effect the formation of a right-wing alliance consisting of Avigdor Liberman, Gideon Sa'ar, Yossi Cohen, and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the political landscape.

According to the survey, if the elections were held today, the National Unity party under Benny Gantz would be the largest party in the Knesset and receive 22 seats. The Likud would finish a close second with 21 seats.

Yesh Atid would finish third with 15 seats, and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party would strengthen to 14 seats. Shas would win 11 seats, while Otzma Yehudit would win 10 seats. United Torah Judaism and 'The Democrats,' the union between Labor and Merets, would win eight seats each.

The Ra'am party would win six seats, while Hadash-Ta'al would five seats.

The current coalition would fall to 50 seats while the current opposition, minus Hadash-Ta'al, would rise to a majority of 65 seats.

The poll also examined how the results would be affected by the creation of a new right-wing party led by Liberman, Sa'ar, Cohen, and Bennett. Such a party would receive 33 seats, making it by far the largest party in the Knesset. The Likud would finish a distant second with 17 seats. The National Unity party would receive 14 seats, while Yesh Atid would receive 11 seats.

On the question of who is better suited to be prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu narrowly edges out Yair Lapid, is narrowly edged out by Benny Gantz, and falls far behind Naftali Bennett.

When asked to choose between Netanyahu and Bennett, 41% of respondents said Bennett is better suited to be prime minister, while 28% said Netanyahu is better suited. 31% did not answer.