Two people were critically wounded in a rocket barrage fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization on the Golan Heights on Tuesday evening.

Police, including bomb disposal squads, are working at multiple sites where rockets struck or debris from intercepted rockets landed in the Golan Heights. Police are also searching for additional sites where rockets may have struck or landed to remove any risk to the public.

Five firefighting teams are working to combat fires started by the rocket strikes.

The latest Hezbollah rocket barrage follows the assassination of Yasir Nimr Qaranbash, the former bodyguard of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Qaranbash was responsible for arms transfers to Lebanon, was killed in an Israeli strike on his car while traveling the Damascus-Beirut Highway near the Syrian capital.

"The target of the attack was responsible for transferring manpower and arms from Syria to Hezbollah," officials told al-Hadath.

Qaranbash was reportedly killed in an Israeli Air Force drone strike. Another individual who was killed in the strike has yet to be identified.