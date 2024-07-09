Recent elections…as recent as three days ago…make the point that England and France have become Islamic republics.

It all started with Angela Merkel when she opened the doors to Germany for migrants arriving from Islamic countries, swamping traditional Judeo/Christian values out of existence.

Soon, the native population became a minority…followed by Sweden, Belgium, Norway, France, and England, which then also opened their doors wide for the incoming traffic.

Why should only Germany have the pleasure of their company.

Regrets? Indeed. But too late. The deed was done.

Did we see this coming? What follows is what I wrote, January 8, 2016, under the heading, Merkel’s terrible blunder:

Merkel and the rest of Europe tried to keep it a secret. Good thing we have social media. Otherwise we’d know nothing.

If we had to rely on the mainstream media they’d have us just where they want us, whitewashed and blacked out from the truth.

But now we know what happened New Year’s Day and Night in Cologne and throughout Germany and elsewhere around the continent.

Diversity has come home to roost.

Blondes have more fun? Not if they’re in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Hordes of men described by victims as “Arabs” and as “men from North Africa” took to the streets to sexually assault the revelers, mostly female. There were rapes and attempted rapes and the women courageous enough to speak up continue to tell it straight and without embellishment of what it was like to be manhandled at an event that was supposed to joyous and festive.

In what used to be Europe.

To admit the truth would get Israel off the hook.

To admit that this generation of Arabs is the same gang that torments Israel night and day would be a stretch too far for Europeans.

To admit that Europe’s Migrants are the same stock as Israel’s Hamas and Fatah and Hezbollah would mean that Europe has awakened.

Europe would rather sleep and destroy itself from within from immigration suicide. (Coming to America as well.)

Europe would rather view Israel as an enemy than as a friend fighting the same war, a world war brought to us all from a generation of Arabs who know no limits, who share no Judeo Christian/Western values and who use our freedoms to liberate their carnal appetites.

Merkel is not entirely to blame but she is much to blame. She opened the door. Come one, come all, she declared. So they came.

This past year alone Germany cheerfully welcomed a million such refugees, most of them men without women – likely deserters from the wars in Iraq and Syria.

Ditto France and England.

Merkel’s heart was probably in the right place, but for the wrong people. It is obvious that she was motivated by atonement, guilt for the Holocaust.

So now, depleted of Six Million Jews, she’s replenished Germany (over the years) with six million Muslims, and the word is, mum.

Say nothing if it was a mistake to bring them in.

The mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker, blamed the victims. Women, she declared, ought to know their place and “stay at arm’s length.”

Whatever that means…or rather it means that the world belongs to the mobs…the same mob, Hamas, which trampled the streets of Israel only today.

Everything belongs to them.

A high-ranking police officer in Berlin announced that there was nothing the police could do. Women, in other words, are on their own.

Too bad, ladies, but the Migrants come first. It’s their feelings that count.

In a recent column along these pages I wrote about it as clearly as I could:

“Therefore, it is not for them to adapt to us – it is for us to adapt to them. When they rape, it is our fault. They can’t help themselves.”

Finally, the mainstream media came clean, but only after being prodded along through Twitter and Facebook. The New York Times opened up about the New Year’s atrocities and even the BBC had no choice but to run with what’s happening in Germany, Sweden and Norway, but without naming Rotherham.

Rotherham was where we first learned about the trend. Women and girls were being raped by men of Pakistani origin, a scandal hushed up to protect Muslims rather than the thousands of victims. People who complained were arrested for daring to speak the truth and upset the balance favoring the coddled predators.

Chalk this up as the insanity of political correctness.

I warned about European Thinking toward a clashing civilization in the pages of this book , writing: “We understand your need to rape, behead, enslave and murder your neighbor. Perfectly understandable. You’re pi—ed off and it’s our fault. We are sorry and we are ashamed. We deserve everything you’ve got to give.”

Now, therefore, Islam uber alles.

Does Merkel wake up in a sweat howling, “My gawd, what have I done?” I think so.

But this won’t be the first time Germany is guilty of a terrible blunder six times over.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

Jack Engelhard banner Courtesy