National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir went on Sunday to visit Yisrael Bitton, one of the civilians who was investigated by the order of State Prosecutor Amit Aisman on suspicion of murdering a Hamas Nukhba force terrorist who participated in the October 7th massacre.

"Yisrael, I came to thank you on behalf of the State of Israel. I heard your heroic story, how you put yourself in danger, you went to save peoples' lives," Ben-Gvir stated.

He added: "You reminded me of past heroes, like (Warsaw Getto fighter) Mordechai Anielewicz and the other heroes of Israel who risked their lives and went to save lives under fire.

"This terrible injustice that State Prosecutor Amit Aisman did to you, ordering the opening of a delusional and crazy investigation, is terrible. But I came to thank you on behalf of the State of Israel.

Kan Reshet Bet reported on Monday that one of the suspects, Saar Ofir, wrote in messages that were sent at the time of the incident, that he and his friends executed three terrorists who they caught alive using guns and knives.

The report stated that the murder case against Saar Ofir would be dropped since the messages were an idle boast and no evidence or testimony was found to prove the story. All of the evidence that was found proves the incident did not occur. So in the end, of the three suspects, only R., who impersonated a soldier, will be brought to trial for harming the terrorist, and even in his regard, there is a lot of doubt if it would be possible to prove crimes of manslaughter.

Atty. Haim Shreibhand, who represents Saar Ofir, was interviewed by Kalman Liebskind and Asaf Liberman: "I understood what was said. We never said that there's no place for an investigation. This investigation has been going on for over half a year. Expressions like these have been at the investigating unit for over half a year. I do not think that these expressions are a reason for arrest. The police are also doing their work. There's nothing personal here. Boasting shouldn't lead to an arrest. These remarks were saved on his phone, he didn't erase anything and he did not disrupt anything. What's important at the end are not expressions of one kind or the other, someone should not be locked up. He saved lives."