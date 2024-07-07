Hezbollah antitank missile launch IDF Spokesperson

One person was severely wounded and two others were lightly hurt in a Hezbollah antitank missile strike on a building in the western Galilee.

The individual who was severely wounded was identified as a US citizen in his 30s.

The wounded were treated by emergency medical teams and were taken for medical treatment. The IDF noted that one of the wounded was a soldier.

The IDF reported that following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area of Meron. As a result, fires broke out in the area. No injuries were reported. Israeli Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating to extinguish the fires.

שריפה פרצה במשמורת הארבל בעקבות המטח זיו לוי רשות הטבע והגנים

A 28-year-old man was seriously wounded earlier in the day in Kfar Zeitim during a rocket barrage. He was evacuated to Poria Medical Center with shrapnel wounds.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to embed its military assets inside civilian areas in Lebanon and use them as human shields in its terrorist attacks against Israel," the IDF stated.

In addition, the IDF struck a military structure in the area of Maaroub and terrorist infrastructure in the area of Naqoura.