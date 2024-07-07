Nine orphans are now sitting shiva in the tranquil community of Kochav Yaakov after their mother gave up her life to save them.

But they are in unfamiliar surroundings - the home of a local acquaintance who is graciously hosting the family while they sit shiva. The Zahavis' entire apartment was ravaged by a blaze that eventually claimed their mother Adina's life, a"h.

Aryeh Zahavi describes his wife Adina's efforts to save her children, only hours before she succumbed to smoke inhalation:

"She fought like a lion. She wasn't prepared to give up on even one of the children; and with her failing strength she went back into the burning house - again and again - through the smoking rooms, in order to pull our children out.”

Now those very children need your help. 9 children young children between the ages of 1 and 16. They have no clothes, no shoes, no books or toys. They have nowhere to live permanently and nothing to furnish a home.

After the shiva, where will they go?