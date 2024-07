"For lack of vision a people lose restraint, but happy is he who heeds instruction" (Proverbs 29:18) is a perfect description of Korach and the rebellion he led.

A bellicose populist, and overreaching Korach inflamed his followers to challenge not only Moshe and Aharon, but G-d Himself.

His manipulative use of mob rule and the price he and his followers paid is a harsh lesson for today.