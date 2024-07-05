This week's Torah portion introduces us to Korach, Moses' power-hungry cousin who led a dramatic rebellion against him, under the guise of campaigning for the rights of "the little guy."

Korach was a man of renown and influence, but nothing was good enough for him…ultimately he went downhill, literally…and was plunged into the belly of the earth.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share insights and perspectives that frame the Torah's eternal, cautionary lesson about the dangers of ego in a fresh contemporary light.