The IDF cleared for publication Thursday evening that Major (Res.) Itay Galea, aged 38 from Ramat Gan, a Deputy Company Commander in the 8679th Unit, the 679th Brigade, fell during combat in northern Israel.

On Thursday morning, the IDF cleared for publication that Captain Roy Miller, 21, from Herzliya, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip. Miller served as a Platoon Commander in the Rotem Battalion of the Givati Brigade.

On Wednesday evening, it was cleared for publication that Captain Elay Elisha Lugasi was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was cleared for publication that Sergeant Aleksandr Iakiminskyi, 19, from Nahariya, was murdered in the stabbing attack at a mall in Karmiel.