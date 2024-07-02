In shocking news to the Peretz family, the Moldovan court has given the family a 2-week deadline to pay the $120,000 fine. If the full amount is not paid by July 16th, Natan will lose his chance to go free.

These 2 weeks are critical in ensuring Natan makes it out of Moldova alive. Natan is an innocent Israeli father who’s been imprisoned for 6 months. His wife Chava described his inhumane conditions: “Prison officers have turned a blind eye as my husband has been beaten and threatened with death. The criminals there have tried to kill him 3 times, and although my husband escaped, nothing is stopping them from trying again.”

The news has shattered the already traumatized family, as they face the possibility of never seeing Natan again if they cannot meet the deadline. Chava shared, “We are so close to the goal, and I’ve been dreaming of reuniting with my dear husband. But as we stand now, I fear the worst. These past few days have been brutal.”

2 months of intense campaigning have not raised the full amount, and Natan’s life depends on the public’s generosity to raise the last $30,000. To meet the 2-week deadline and bring Natan home to his elderly parents, wife, and 3-year-old daughter, readers can donate on the crowdfunding page, before time runs out.

If the full goal is not met in the limited time given, an innocent Jewish man may never go free.

