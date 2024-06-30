Former US President Donald Trump accused Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) of having "become a Palestinian" after using similar language against his rival Joe Biden in Thursday night's presidential debate.

Speaking at a campaign rally on Friday, Trump said, "Look at a guy like Senator Schumer. I've known him a long time. I come from New York. He's become a Palestinian. He's a Palestinian now. Congratulations."

"He was very loyal to Israel and to Jewish people," Trump continued. "He's Jewish, but he's become a Palestinian, because they have a couple more votes or something."

During the debate Thursday night, Trump attacked Biden for pushing for a ceasefire that would leave Hamas in power in Gaza. "Israel is the one that wants to keep going. He said the only one who wants to keep going is Hamas. Actually, Israel is the one that wants to keep going, and you should let them go and let him finish the job. He doesn't want to do it. He's become like a Palestinian, but they don't like him because he's a very bad Palestinian, he's a weak one," Trump said.