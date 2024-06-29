Paratroopers in Shejaiya IDF Spokesperson

At the end of this past week, troops of the 98th Division began divisional activity during the day against terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in the Shejaiya area.

The troops are fighting terrorists in close-quarters combat and by directing aerial fire.

So far dozens of terrorists have been eliminated in combat.

The troops of the 7th Brigade Combat Team led the division and encircled the civilian area that had been converted by Hamas terrorists into a terrorist compound. In the area, the troops located observation posts, weapons, enemy drones, and a long-range rocket launcher near the schools.

The Paratroopers Brigade Combat Team began operational activity to clear and dismantle terrorist infrastructure and military buildings in the area. During their operation, the troops located weapons and underground tunnel shafts.

Launcher near schools and a clinic Spokesperson

Earlier in the day, the IDF announced that troops are fighting simultaneously above and below ground in Shejaiya. Over the past day, the troops eliminated a large number of terrorists and located a weapons storage facility within a school compound in the area.

As part of IDF operational activity in the Shejaiya area, the IAF struck terror targets and armed terrorist cells, including a terrorist cell that was on its way to fire at IDF troops.

The IDF is continuing targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. Over the past day, IDF ground troops eliminated numerous terrorists in the area, and with the IAF, dismantled a large amount of terrorist infrastructure, including underground terror tunnel shafts.

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops eliminated numerous terrorists on the ground and in targeted IAF strikes. As part of the operational activity in the area, the IAF struck several anti-tank missile posts from which anti-tank missiles were fired at IDF troops in the central Gaza Strip throughout the war.

On Friday, two projectiles were identified crossing from the Gaza Strip into the area of Sderot. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted one of the projectiles and the other fell in an open area. No injuries were reported.

Shortly afterward, an IDF aircraft struck a terror tunnel shaft adjacent to the launcher that fired the projectiles and IDF Artillery struck the source of fire.