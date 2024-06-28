Who were the "fallen angels" of Genesis and why did the 12 spies of the Book of Numbers, sent out by Moses on a mission of reconnaissance, just happen to bump into them in the Land of Canaan?

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss this ancient episode of Israel's history, plugging it into today's reality with alarming, sobering relevance, and share some amazing Torah insights, from the secret of the "wood-gatherer" in the desert, to the secret of tzizit, and why G-d commands that fringes be placed on the corner of a Jewish man's clothing.