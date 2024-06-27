According to Israeli data, 16% of Gaza’s infrastructure, or about 36,000 permanent structures, have been damaged beyond repair due to the ongoing war, Ynet reports.

A United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT) report from last month, based on satellite imagery analysis, also indicated around 36,000 buildings were destroyed, with an additional 100,000 damaged.

Earlier this month, the UN refugee agency UNRWA claimed that over 50% of buildings had been completely destroyed, mistakenly attributing this to UNOSAT. In reality, the UNOSAT report stated that a total of 55% of buildings were either destroyed or damaged.