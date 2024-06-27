Dr. Eyal Hulata, former head of the National Security Council (NSC), has confirmed that the IDF is prepared on the northern border for a potential Radwan Force invasion of Israeli towns.

The Radwan Force is an elite force of the Hezbollah terror group.

Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet, Dr. Hulata expained, "The chance of a war in the north is relatively high. The steps that Hezbollah has taken recently are more dangerous and show that they think we will let things blow over."

According to Dr. Hulata, neither Lebanon nor Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is truly interested in a war against Israel: "They need to fear a war. If we are not able to use the force of the threat and to activate our forces, in a way that will cause the other side to change the path that it is taking, then we have a serious problem, and I don't think we are in that situation."

He also said that those evacuated from northern Israel will likely return home before September 1.

"The IDF will prepare with aerial defense and Hezbollah will know that if the attacks continue in a way that harms the school year, then there will be no choice and we will do what we need to do. The negotiators who are working on a diplomatic agreement will also understand the timeline," he stressed.