We are past the crisis point for Jews in New York City. On Mayor Eric Adam's watch, Jews are unsafe. If Mayor Adams doesn’t very quickly take action, there’ll be dead Jews in the streets of New York.

When that inevitable murder and increased violence come, Mayor Adams will give an empathic statement on how unacceptable Anti-Semitism is. He’ll even speak on hostages or some other issue on which he has no authority. What he hasn’t done however is act to protect Jews.

Mr. Mayor, the Jews no longer trust you. We have had enough. The Jews of New York are tired of speeches from this Mayor.

We want action to protect Jews of which we have seen none. While Adams’ was elected on a promise of making the city safe, Jews have never been so unsafe as they are today in Gotham. Daily on Adams’ watch we see Jews beaten and threatened with impunity by jihadis with face coverings who intimidate, terrorize and disrupt life on a daily basis.

Those who haven’t yet escaped to Florida or elsewhere are wondering if there is a future for Jews in the city of New York. It certainly doesn’t feel like it.

At rallies, Hezbollah flags fly and posters celebrate Hamas leader Yiyhe Sinwar, in the streets elderly Jews are attacked, jihadis scream “Hitler was right” and at 5th grade graduations Jews are attacked with impunity. And if there’s police action, there are rarely consequences for action. This week, criminal charges were dropped against the Hamas supporters who took over Columbia University. The mob is empowered by the courts.

While U.S. citizens are being held hostage in Gaza, there is open support for Hamas and Hezbollah. Mr. Mayor, it’s past due to take action. Publicly and loudly call for District Attorney Bragg to be fired. If you were to walk into Governor Hochul’s office and demand Bragg be fired, she’d have to take action. Pressure would mount.

Mr. Mayor, why haven’t you introduced hate crime legislation or banned face coverings? Why don’t you demand the NYPD enforce the law and not let jihadi rallies block streets and roads? You haven’t called on the FBI and Homeland Security to investigate these jihadi New Yorkers who openly support illegal terror organizations.

Talk. Talk. Talk. Anti-Semitism is flourishing at public schools as the NYC Department of Education accepts daily events where chants like “Kill all the Jews” are a regular. Students and teachers fear going to school in NYC as Mayor Adams is yet to fire educators who are Anti-Semitic.

Mayor Adams take action, do something as loud as your empty speeches of which we are tired. At the Nova exhibit after heinous protests celebrating murder and rape, Mayor Adams told influencer Lizzy Savetsky “We have the largest Jewish population outside of Israel right here in New York. This is not going to be a city where you’ll have to take off your yarmulke, be afraid to walk inside a synagogue.”

It already is. The reality is Jews are afraid and many have taken off their yarmulkes as Eric Adams has surrendered the streets and safety to Hamas NYC. Anti Semitism is at home and flourishing in Eric Adams’ New York City.

If Mayor Adams doesn’t very quickly take action, there’ll be dead Jews in the streets of New York and many more Jews moving to places where Jews are safe.

Action. Leadership. Enough talk. Enough speeches.

Ronn Torossian is an American Israeli who lives in New York City and Tel Aviv. He is an entrepreneur and author.