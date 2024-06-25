President Isaac Herzog today (Tuesday) met with United States Senator John Fetterman, who is making his first visit to Israel.

President Herzog expressed his deep thanks to the Senator for his continued support for Israel and solidarity with the Israeli people. During the meeting, Senator Fetterman showed the President a bracelet that he was wearing which he was given by families whose loved ones were murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Nova Festival on October 7th. He told the President that he would not remove the bracelet till all the hostages had been returned home to their families.

President Herzog said: “Welcome to Israel, my friend. I know that you come out of passion and love for this country. And I want to say thank you, on behalf of our nation and behalf of Israel. Those who stand with us showing moral clarity, we shall never forget them. And we want to thank you, you're a true leader.”

Senator Fetterman thanked the President and said: “I'm honored by those words, but I don't really believe I should be thanked for just doing my job. It's been a very easy and clear choice throughout all of this, through everything your nation has been through after October 7. I've always wanted to be a very consistent voice throughout all this.”