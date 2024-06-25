The Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism in Germany published (Tuesday) a worrying report indicating an 83% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2023.

Throughout 2023, 4,782 complaints about antisemitism were registered in the country, averaging 13 complaints per day.

The main increase in antisemitic incidents began after October 7, as 2,787 incidents were registered during the last three months of the year, more than all the incidents in the entirety of 2022, totaling 2,616 incidents.

The report noted that more and more Jews encounter antisemitism at workplaces, educational institutions, and on social media.

Additionally, two-thirds of the reports on antisemitic violence in 2023 also came after October 7th.

Among numerous examples of incidents are a bottle of paint thrown at a Jewish community center in Berlin and torches thrown at a Jewish family's home.

Benjamin Steinitz, CEO of the Association, said, "In all areas of life, Jews are being threatened and attacked. Since October 7, the threats to Jewish life have become more severe."

"The unprecedented rise in antisemitism should be understood as a wake-up call," he added. "It is the state's responsibility to ensure that Jews can operate safely in civil life. It is up to all of us to stop the normalization of antisemitism."