US Air Force General Charles Brown, who serves as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has warned that the US will have a hard time aiding Israel in the event of a war against Hezbollah.

According to Brown, Iran will provide significantly more support to Hezbollah than it provided to Hamas, "particularly if they felt that Hezbollah was being significantly threatened."

He also warned that due to the type of weapons Hezbollah uses, the US will not be able to provide the same level of assistance to Israel during the war.

According to the Associated Press, Brown said that the US has warned Israeli officials "to think about the second order of effect of any type of operation into Lebanon."

He also urged them to consider how such a war "might play out and how it impacts not just the region, but how it impacts our forces in regions as well."

On Sunday, Brown acknowledged Israel's right to defend itself, but told Reuters that, "Hezbollah is more capable than Hamas as far as overall capability, number rockets and the like."