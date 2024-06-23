Vince Lombardi said it best, “Winning isn’t everything, it is the only thing.” He also said as an addendum but equally important, “Winning is not a sometime thing, it’s an all the time thing.” Israel cannot ever afford to lose. It must win to survive. Defeating Hamas is not only possible but in Israel’s grasp. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari who has acted as the Israeli Armed Forces chief spokesman since October 7th said, “The idea that it is possible to destroy Hamas, to make Hamas vanish - that is throwing sand in the eyes of the public.”

He is plain out wrong. Evil can be defeated. Nazi Germany was defeated. The Japanese were defeated in World War 2. The list of defeated is long. Israel can and must bring Hamas to their knees. It is closer than one thinks. It is in sight. Hagari gave a boost to the enemy by giving a misleading and inappropriate assessment. He also brought down the morale of the IDF with his pronouncement.

His motives were not clear. He should have refrained from saying what he did. If it was to hurt Prime Minister Netanyahu and give a shout out to Benny Gantz who recently resigned from Netanyahu’s War Cabinet then he is playing politics while his own soldiers are getting killed. This is a serious and unforgettable misstep. It cannot and should not be tolerated. Gantz should never have left the War Cabinet in the middle of an existential war. This was totally irresponsible of him. This is not a time to go into election mode. This is even more so since Hezbollah has been ratcheting up its missile bombardment in Israel.

The fact that Gantz was called for private talks with the Biden administration several months ago set the stage for his leaving the War Cabinet. The Biden Administration did not hide its desire to have Benny Gantz as Prime Minister over Prime Minister Netanyahu, Meddling in the political process in Israel by the Biden Administration is unacceptable and inappropriate.

Israel has to keep its morale high and continue doing what it has done so well to this point. The “Day After” will indeed happen and Israel is fully prepared. October 7th will never be allowed to happen again. Assuring that goal is the priority. America must allow Israel to win. Both Israel and America will benefit. Winning isn’t everything , it is the only thing. The hostages will be freed when that day comes.‏