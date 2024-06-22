The IDF on Saturday attempted to eliminate Ra'ad Sa'ad, one of the top Hamas commanders in Gaza, who serves as head of the terror group's operations division.

Sa'ad, also known as Abu Ma'ad, was struck when the building where he was hiding in Al-Shati exploded.

Sa'ad is considered to be Hamas' fourth-highest commander, and plays an essential role in the top command's decision-making.

Due to his high rank, he holds a great amount of intelligence information, and knows the tunnel infrastructure well, as well as the rocket infrastructure and the various hiding places which serve Hamas and its operatives.

The IDF believes that the assassination attempt was successful, and that Sa'ad was eliminated.